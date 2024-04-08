Applications open temporarily for affordable housing waitlist in Roanoke; here’s what to know

ROANOKE, Va. – For just this week, if you need housing assistance, you can apply for the waitlist at the Villages at Lincoln Community in Roanoke City.

The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority will open applications on Monday at 8:30 a.m. for two, three and four-bedroom units.

The application process will close on Friday at 5 p.m. until further notice.

All of the waitlists are full and haven’t been opened for months, as we initially reported in January.

At that time, there were 4,500 people on the waitlist.

Those looking to apply can do so here.

To learn more, please call the City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority at 540-983-9224.