Missing Alleghany County man’s vehicle found in West Virginia

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – The vehicle of a man who has been missing since January was found in West Virginia on Saturday, according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

Benjamin Doron Baker was last seen on Jan. 25 at the Buckhorn Country Store in Clifton Forge, and the BP station in Covington, and has not been seen since, authorities said.

Deputies told 10 News that his vehicle was found off Kate’s Mountain Road in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. This discovery was followed by an extensive grid search of the area on Sunday, which was met with negative results. Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office personnel and WV search and rescue all assisted with the search.

According to the sheriff’s office, the vehicle was processed by Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

The Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts or any information surrounding the disappearance of Ben Baker is asked to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-965-1770.