Virginia Tech hosts solar eclipse watch party

BLACKSBURG, Va. – While it was not exactly what we were hoping for, thousands still came out in hopes of catching a glimpse of the eclipse at Virginia Tech.

Students filled the Drillfield in anticipation of the solar eclipse.

There were lines for people to get glasses, win prizes, and even look through a telescope to get a special look.

We talked to an astrophysicist with Virginia Tech and he told us while the weather was disappointing, it was great to see everyone still excited.

“This is truly amazing, I am stunned by the participation here, it’s just incredible,” said Nahum Arav. “The students came in droves. There are more than 3,000 students. The entire Drillfield is covered with people right now.”

Officials with the school tell us they had 2,000 glasses for students and completely ran out.