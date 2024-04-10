Emergency housing for foster children in the Roanoke Valley deemed a success

SALEM, Va. – There are currently over 5,000 children in foster care across the Commonwealth, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services.

Unfortunately, there are not enough foster families to help these children in need.

That’s why HopeTree Family Services in Salem opened emergency housing for foster children in Titmus Cottage in 2022.

Since the cottage opened, it has housed 19 children from Roanoke County, Roanoke City and Franklin County.

Some children stay in the cottage for days, weeks and sometimes even up to a month.

“We think with about 23% usage, it has been a really great resource for our localities that have used it,” said HopeTree Family Services President & CEO, John Morris.

Before the cottage, foster children without a placement would be forced to sleep in Department of Social Services offices.

“It provides them a home-like setting where they can spend the night. It helps us to avoid children who have to stay and sleep at the office. The office setting is not a place for a child,” said Roanoke’s Director of Human and Social Services, Gwendolyn Coleman.

HopeTree provides all the essentials for social workers and foster children during their stay at Titmus from linens, toiletries, and food.

“It just makes it a little bit easier, especially on the staff too because it is a tough situation all around,” said Morris.

While the cottage helps in emergencies, more foster families are needed in the long term.

“While it is a great resource, it is not the answer or the solution that we need for our children,” said Coleman.

Learn more about being a foster parent, here.