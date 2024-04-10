Fourth annual HopeDriven HeRow Expo raising funds for Roanoke boy battling cancer

VINTON, Va. – This Saturday, the fourth annual HopeDriven HeRow Expo will be taking place in Vinton.

HeRow Expo is a car show and family event used to fundraise to support local families impacted by childhood cancer.

This year, the money will go to Roanoke eight-year-old Tripp Poats who is battling leukemia for the second time in his short life.

Tripp was selected by Mandy Price, the mother of the late Rowan Price.

Rowan was a four-year-old girl from Roanoke who passed away from cancer in 2019.

Since then, the car show has been held in her honor to help families going through battles like Rowan.

“All proceeds go directly to Tripp and his family and that can be used for medical costs, traveling costs or any other associated costs that go along with that kind of treatment,” said President of HopeDriven, Kevin Jenkins.

The event takes place on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at William Byrd High School.

Car show registration is a $10 donation, spectators can attend for free.