Virginia Tech prepares for 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance weekend

BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2024, will mark 17 years since the Virginia Tech shooting that killed 32 people. This weekend, the school is holding its annual 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance to remember those killed.

“On the weekend closest to April 16th, we always take that time to pause, reflect, and remember the lives that were taken from us many years ago,” said Mark Owczarski, spokesperson for Virginia Tech.

Every year, Virginia Tech hosts their 3.2 for 32 Run in Remembrance.

This year, it is set for Saturday, April 13, and it is not too late to get involved.

“They can sign up right until the moment,” Owczarski said.

Each year, thousands line Virginia Tech’s campus to run or walk 3.2 miles for the 32 people killed on April 16, 2007.

“Looking back, and remembering the tragedy and those lives lost, we also learned something very important, which is we need each other to get us through the darkest of times,” Owczarski said.

This year, the start is a little different where it will begin at Patton Hall, but it will still wind through all parts of campus, and end at the April 16th Memorial.

“In the hours that followed our tragedy in 2007, people came and gathered at the Drillfield,” said Owczarski. “It’s why the memorial is there today.”

Ahead of the race, if you are already signed up and ordered a shirt, you can pick it up early to avoid some of the crowds.

“It brings out people all over the place,” said Owczarski. “We get thousands of people running it.”

After the run, the day is not over either. There is the annual spring football game, and it’s family weekend.

“It’s fun,” said Owczarski. “It’s electric. It’s great to have and it’ll be fun to see on Saturday.”

If you would like to participate in the run, you still can — you don’t have to sign up, but they do encourage it.

