What to do if you haven’t filed your taxes yet

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Tax season officially comes to a close on April 15, and we’re talking to a finance expert about what you need to do if you have not filed yet.

Virginia Tech professor Jesse Lineberry said the first thing is to get all of your documents organized.

He said it is easy to overlook or forget a document, so getting as organized as possible can help.

He also said if you haven’t filed, start right now.

“With the tax deadline being [April 15], if you have to call a bank, if you have to call your company’s HR, they may not be open Saturday and Sunday,” said Lineberry. “So, go ahead and start before we get there.”

He said if you think you are not going to be able to file before the April 15 deadline, you can request an extension from the IRS here.