Budget concerns bring more changes to Lynchburg City Schools

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Public Schools will no longer have the LCS Virtual Academy after this school year. It currently serves students in K-12 and includes live instruction, small group support and work for students to complete on their own.

Josh Boyd, the school’s principal contacted families Wednesday saying in an email, “I understand that this news may come as a disappointment to you and your family, especially if LVA has become an essential part of your child’s educational experience. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and we have explored various alternatives to sustain the program. Unfortunately, given the current budget realities, we are unable to continue operating LVA beyond the current school year.”

The email also says the program was paid for with money from pandemic relief funds that are no longer available.

Families have several options for the fall including attending in person at Lynchburg City Schools or expressing interest in Virtual Virginia.

This comes as the school board previously voted to close two city elementary schools: Sandusky and T.C. Miller, citing consolidation to save money.

But a group of concerned parents and community members, calling themselves Save Our Schools Lynchburg, filed a lawsuit against the school board chair, Atul Gupta, and school superintendent, Dr. Crystal Edwards. That lawsuit was filed in October. In the lawsuit, the group claims the school board acted arbitrarily and lacked discretion while coming to this decision.

During a meeting Tuesday night, it was clear members of the Lynchburg City Council and Lynchburg City School Board are not on the same page when it comes to school funding for the 2024-2025 school year.

The two boards are planning to have a joint meeting over school funding on April 16 at 6 p.m.

The following is what was shared with families Wednesday night:

Dear LCS Virtual Academy Parents/Guardians,

I am writing to inform you of an important update regarding the LCS Virtual Academy, which has been an integral part of Lynchburg City Schools over the past few years.

It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the closure of the Virtual Academy at the end of the current school year. As you may know, LVA was developed as a response to the unique challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, with funding provided through pandemic relief funds (CARES). LVA has evolved into a prospering learning community with unique opportunities for students; however, as these CARES funds are no longer available, we find ourselves in a position where continuing to operate LVA is no longer possible.

I understand that this news may come as a disappointment to you and your family, especially if LVA has become an essential part of your child’s educational experience. Please know that this decision was not made lightly, and we have explored various alternatives to sustain the program. Unfortunately, given the current budget realities, we are unable to continue operating LVA beyond the current school year.

However, I want to reassure you that LCS is committed to supporting you and your child during this transition period. We have outlined several options for you to consider:

1. Attend Base School: Your child can attend their base school in-person next school year. We will ensure a smooth transition process to make this adjustment as seamless as possible.

2. Explore Virtual Virginia Options: We are exploring full or part-time Virtual Virginia options for students. If you are interested in this alternative, please contact the Superintendent’s Office at (434) 515-5070 or email Deputy Superintendent of Instruction, Amy Pugh, at pughat@lcsedu.net.

3. Enroll Part-Time with LCS: Families of rising 6-12 grade students who choose to provide home or private school instruction can enroll part-time with LCS to take advantage of LCS course offerings and extracurricular activities. Please see School Board Policy JECB for more information, and please contact the Superintendent’s Office at (434) 515-5070 if you are interested.

I understand that this transition may raise questions or concerns, and I am here to address them. Families can attend one of two informational meetings on Monday, April 15th at 12:00 pm or 5:00 pm. Zoom links are below. If you would like to meet with me individually to discuss the transition and available options, please do not hesitate to reach out.

On behalf of the entire staff at LVA, I want to express our heartfelt gratitude for your support over the last three years. It has been an honor and privilege to build a true community here and to have been a part of your child’s educational journey.

Sincerely,

Josh Boyd

Principal - LCS Virtual Academy