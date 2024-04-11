Wing Drone Delivery company in Christiansburg expands to food delivery

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Food deliveries seem to be everywhere now, and in Christiansburg, they have made it a bit more interesting.

Wing Drone Delivery has been in Christiansburg since 2019, delivering various small items. But recently, the delivery service has expanded to food delivery.

Partnering with DoorDash and the Wendy’s in Christiansburg, they said it’s not slow either.

“There was a Wendy’s order that was received at 11:20 a.m. It was loaded on the drone at 11:25 a.m., and it was at the customer’s house at 11:27 a.m.,” said Shannon Nash, CFO of Wing Drone Delivery.

She said do not worry, your food will stay cold or hot during the delivery.

She said they have been testing this in Australia with lots of positive results, and more than 350,000 deliveries.