AAA shares tips for drivers dealing with vehicle storm damage

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Severe weather swept through the region last night. 10 News received reports of damage to cars, particularly in the Hillsville area.

AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson Morgan Dean said even if your car was unharmed during this storm, now could be a good time to check in on your insurance policy.

“If I had had damage to my vehicle from the storm, would I be covered?’” Dean said. “That’s the time to reach out to their insurance company and reevaluate that policy. Make sure they are covered. You never know what’s going to happen with the weather. You never know when something might drop down onto your vehicle and cause some serious damage.”

Dean also recommends taking pictures of your car now, so you can show that to an insurance agent if damage later occurs.