Charge dismissed against Radford University’s men head basketball coach

RADFORD, Va. – A charge against Radford University’s men’s head basketball coach has been dismissed, court records indicate.

As we’ve previously reported, in February of 2023, Darris Nichols was convicted of a DUI after his BAC was measured at 0.25, triple the legal limit, according to our initial reporting. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with 178 suspended and was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.

Recommended Videos

After about a month of resuming his full duties as coach, he returned to court following a positive interlock reading, which is the device used to test if there is alcohol on someone’s breath before driving.

He was then charged with failure to comply with the Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program requirements; however, that charge has since been dropped.

We’ve reached out to the Radford General District Court to learn more about the details surrounding the decision.

We will continue to update this article as we learn more.