LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - April 12, 2024

Thousands of AEP customers are without power Friday morning after last night's severe weather.

Thousands of AEP customers across Virginia are in the dark Friday morning after the state was battered by severe weather Thursday night.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Friday, April 12 at about 6:59 a.m., according to Appalachian Power.

Amherst County: 140

Bedford County: 245

Bland County: 98

Botetourt County: 119

Carroll County: 56

Floyd County: 29

Franklin County: 189

Giles County: 145

Grayson County: 35

Henry County: 60

Lynchburg: 26

Montgomery County: 804

Patrick County: 465

Roanoke County: 540

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.