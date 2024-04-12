LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - April 12, 2024

Thousands of AEP customers across Virginia are in the dark Friday morning after the state was battered by severe weather Thursday night.
Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Friday, April 12 at about 6:59 a.m., according to Appalachian Power.
- Amherst County: 140
- Bedford County: 245
- Bland County: 98
- Botetourt County: 119
- Carroll County: 56
- Floyd County: 29
- Franklin County: 189
- Giles County: 145
- Grayson County: 35
- Henry County: 60
- Lynchburg: 26
- Montgomery County: 804
- Patrick County: 465
- Roanoke County: 540
We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.