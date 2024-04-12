56º
LIST: Power outages in Southwest, Central Virginia - April 12, 2024

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Thousands of AEP customers are without power Friday morning after last night's severe weather. Areas shaded in red are seeing more than 2,000 customers without power, areas shade in orange are seeing 500 to 1,999 outages and those in green are seeing 100 to 499 outages. (AEP)

Thousands of AEP customers across Virginia are in the dark Friday morning after the state was battered by severe weather Thursday night.

Below is a breakdown of the worst outages in our region, organized by county/city as of Friday, April 12 at about 6:59 a.m., according to Appalachian Power.

  • Amherst County: 140
  • Bedford County: 245
  • Bland County: 98
  • Botetourt County: 119
  • Carroll County: 56
  • Floyd County: 29
  • Franklin County: 189
  • Giles County: 145
  • Grayson County: 35
  • Henry County: 60
  • Lynchburg: 26
  • Montgomery County: 804
  • Patrick County: 465
  • Roanoke County: 540

We will continue to update this article as information becomes readily available.

