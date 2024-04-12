Multiple schools opening 2 hours late on Friday due to weather conditions

Multiple schools in our region have announced a 2-hour delay after severe weather hit much of our area Thursday night.

Out of an abundance of caution, both Craig County Schools and Alleghany Highlands Schools will be starting two hours late on Friday as a result of potential road debris and high winds.

AHS said 12-month employees, excluding custodial and maintenance workers, will arrive two hours late as well. The senior government trip has been postponed, school leaders said.

If 10 News learns of any school closures or delays, we will add them to this article.