Thousands take part in Run for Remembrance at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – April 16, 2007: A day of tragedy for Virginia Tech as 32 people lost their lives after a gunman opened fire on campus.

On Saturday, 17 years later, thousands of people came together to honor those lives lost during Virginia Tech’s Run for Remembrance.

“All these years later after this happened, we all come together to remember our Hokie family. Because that’s what we are,” said Virginia Tech alumni, Darlene.

People took part in the 3.2 for 32 race, with options to run or walk through campus.

“I think the race is great. I mean I think we have to remember the lives lost,” said Grant Gobell who completed the race.

While the race is a fun time to see familiar faces and spend time on campus, it is also a somber time to reflect on why the event exists in the first place.

“It feels good to me to see how many people take place in the run and also make sure to come here to remember. Because that is the whole point of the run. To remember those lives lost that day,” said Virginia Tech professor, Dr. John Galbraith.