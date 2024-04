CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The school board unanimously passed a resolution that allows it to notify parents to keep their guns locked up away from kids.

Nearly five million American children live in homes with guns.

In Virginia, it is a misdemeanor to leave a loaded, unsecured firearm in the home with children under the age of 14.