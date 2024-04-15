No one hurt after truck crashes into Franklin County home

Fortunately, no one was hurt after a truck slammed into a home in Franklin County on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Department of Safety.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Fortunately, no one was hurt after a truck ran off the road and crashed into a home in Franklin County on Sunday, according to the Franklin County Department of Safety.

Authorities said the incident happened at about 5 p.m. in the 6900 block of Edwardsville Road (Hardy).

Crews told 10 News that the driver was left with minor injuries and those inside the home “narrowly escaped injury.”

The Franklin County Special Operations Team was called out to stabilize the home so the Fire Marshal and building inspector could safely enter the home and assess the extent of the damage.