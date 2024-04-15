US Forest Service Conducting a prescribed burn in Montgomery and Craig Counties

US Forest Service is conducting a prescribed burn in Craig and Montgomery County on Monday, April 15th.

If you are around the Blacksburg and New Castle area and see or smell smoke, no need to fear, multiple crews will be monitoring the prescribed burn to keep both the emergency personnel and the public safe.

If weather permits, they will burn over 700 acres at the Sinking Creek Burn Unit in the George Washington and Jefferson national forests.

“Returning the intervals of disturbance to the landscape in a responsible manner and working together with the public to make sure that public and firefighter safety is held in high regard,” Beth Christensen, District Ranger for US Forest Service said.

The US Forest Service is closing multiple trails around the prescribed burn area to keep everyone safe.

Closures:

- Indian Pipe Trail

-Poverty Creek Horse Trail

-Cheeks Road