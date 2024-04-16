Community comes together in remembrance of 32 Hokies lost in 2007

Hokies and Virginians will gather Tuesday morning at the April 16 Memorial to remember the 32 Hokies lost 17 years ago today.

A ceremonial candle lighting took place overnight at midnight to start the Day of Remembrance. This morning at 9:43 a.m., there will be a brief wreath-lay ceremony and a moment of silence in their honor.

The flame will watched by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets all day and evening, and then at 11:59 p.m., the ceremonial candle will be put out and the light will be carried back into Burruss Hall.

“Today, we’re honoring the lives of the 32 Hokies who were tragically taken from their loved ones and the Virginia Tech community on April 16, 2007,” Virginia Tech said in a social media post. “On the 2024 Day of Remembrance, we reflect on the tremendous promise each of them embodied for our world.”

Flags will be at half-staff Tuesday on all state and local buildings too.