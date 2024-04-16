Franklin County High School hosts Food for America

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA – Franklin County elementary school kids will have a unique chance to not only learn about agriculture but interact with live animals at Franklin County High School’s tenth annual Food for America event this Friday.

About 400 elementary school kids will be at Franklin County High School. They’ll have the chance to learn about agriculture from high school students who are currently taking agriculture classes. Some of the subjects the younger kids will learn about include milking cows and taking care of horses and crops.

Teacher and event organizer Kasey Arrington said it’s important to host this event because Franklin County is so heavily influenced by agriculture. This also helps the kids learn about how to be safe around animals.

“We feel like it’s important to go ahead and let our elementary school students learn about how to be safe around those animals and how each one of those animals helps to provide them with different needs in their life,” said Arrington.

Students also said this helps them with their future careers. Senior Chase Bower with Franklin County High School said after graduating, he wants to attend Virginia Tech and later, he wants to work on a ranch out west.

“Helping here with the little kids will help me work with employees and employers out there talking to people being able to stand up in front of a committee or being able to get all of the qualifications I need to out there, said Bower.

There will be about 15 to 17 booths for the elementary school kids to visit. There will also be live animals, featuring rabbits, chickens and dogs. The Food for America event starts at 9 a.m. on Friday.