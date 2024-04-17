Blue Ridge Kite Festival returns to Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Get ready for a sky full of colorful kites at the 23rd annual Blue Ridge Kite Festival.

The event takes place Saturday, April 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Green Hill Park.

Admission is free.

There will be kite demonstrations from the Richmond Air Force Kite Club, lots of hands-on crafts for kids, and dozens of vendors and food trucks.

Anthem Healthkeepers will be giving out free kites at the festival, while supplies last.

“This is a really great way to be in the beautiful park and enjoy a nice day. It’s really fun, it’s unique it’s different it’s something you don’t always get to do,” said Assistant Director of Tourism, Kelly Brammer.

There will be a new traffic pattern at this year’s festival. Festival-goers will be directed to enter the park from Harborwood Road.