Eight displaced after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Eight people were displaced after a house fire in Danville Thursday afternoon, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Fire officials said at 3:14 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the house fire at 155 Marshall Terrace.

We’re told the house is a duplex, and the fire impacted both apartments in the duplex, displacing the families of each apartment.

DFD said there were a total of five children and three adults displaced by the fire. Firefighters also rescued a pet hamster from an upstairs bedroom.

No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.