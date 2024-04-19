Eight displaced after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – Eight people were displaced after a house fire in Danville Thursday afternoon, according to the Danville Fire Department.
Fire officials said at 3:14 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to the house fire at 155 Marshall Terrace.
We’re told the house is a duplex, and the fire impacted both apartments in the duplex, displacing the families of each apartment.
DFD said there were a total of five children and three adults displaced by the fire. Firefighters also rescued a pet hamster from an upstairs bedroom.
No injuries were reported, and the fire is under investigation.