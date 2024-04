Crash on I-18 North in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – According to VDOT, a crash is causing delays at mile marker 116.1 on I-81 North in Montgomery County.

The left shoulder and left lane are closed.

Traffic backups are approximately one to two miles long.

Update: Crash: NB on I-81 at MM116.1 (0.3mi south of US-11/460 Exit118) in Montgomery Co. 1 NB travel lane closed. Delay 2 mi. 5:18PM — 511 Virginia (@511statewideva) April 20, 2024

