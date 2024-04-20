One hospitalized after motorcycle crash in Roanoke, Hershberger Rd. closed

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police have closed off a portion of Hershberger Road following a motorcycle crash on Saturday.

Police said the crash happened on the 3900 block of Hershberger Road NW.

Hershberger Road will be closed from Westside Boulevard to Garstland Drive during the investigation.

RPD TRAFFIC ALERT The 3900 block of Hershberger Road NW is closed from Westside Blvd to Garstland Drive NW due to a... Posted by Roanoke Police Department - VA on Saturday, April 20, 2024

Police said preliminary investigation shows the motorcycle was traveling west on Hershberger when they entered the opposite lane of traffic, lost control and crashed.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 News on-air and online as we continue to learn more.