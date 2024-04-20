Two new stop signs placed at Avenham Avenue in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Safety concerns are top of mind nearly a month after a nine-year-old boy was accidentally hit and killed by a car in Roanoke.
Two new stop signs are up along Avenham Avenue, where the incident happened.
ROANOKE, Va. – Safety concerns are top of mind nearly a month after a nine-year-old boy was accidentally hit and killed by a car in Roanoke.
Two new stop signs are up along Avenham Avenue, where the incident happened.
Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.
Recommended Videos