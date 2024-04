APPOMATTOX CO., Va. – A litter of puppies was rescued after being abandoned in a dumpster in Appomattox.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Recommended Videos

According to the Appomattox Animal Shelter, the four puppies were found inside a food bag in a dumpster on Liberty Chapel Road.

Anyone with information about who left the puppies there is asked to contact the Appomattox Animal Control at 434-352-7622.