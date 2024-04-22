Galax receives $3 million for improvements to emergency communications

GALAX, Va. – Senator Mark Warner announced a multi-million dollar investment for first responders in Galax, Grayson County, and Carroll County.

Emergency departments in Grayson County, Carroll County and Galax have been using the same radios for 35 years.

“The age of the equipment means there’s not readily available replacements,” said Gary Hash, chief deputy for the Grayson County Sheriff’s office.

Now, with a $3 million check, they are able to upgrade their equipment so they are best prepared for anything.

“[The terrain] probably affects it at least 20-30% in certain times of the year,” said Hash. “When the leaves, the foliage comes in, it greatly affects it.”

Senator Mark Warner who presented the check said this is something that can go a long way for the region.

“This $3 million for Galax, Grayson, and Carroll County will make sure there is always a response and that that first responder can get to that emergency in a timely manner,” Senator Warner said.

They said with how big the counties are, it is currently not uncommon for a first responder to go into a situation and not be able to communicate back to the station.

“If they get what they think is a normal call and it turns out to be someone that is combative, [paramedics are] not trained in self-defense or armed or anything else and it is a very dangerous situation for EMS,” Hash said.

I also talked to the 911 director for Twin County 911. and he said these upgrades are needed.

“As it is now, we have microwave issues to where when the microwave goes down, we lose communication with our responders for up to two and a half, three minutes,” said Tim Webb.

He said with the $3 million, it gives them the ability to upgrade the essential equipment to save lives.