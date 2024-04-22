Wasena Bridge closure causes chaos for drivers, businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – After months of anticipation, the Wasena Bridge in Roanoke is now closed for a two-year-long replacement project.

Detours are in place, but many drivers on Monday, the first day of the closure seemed to have had troubles with the changes.

Our 10 News crew on scene saw several cars get to the end of Elm Avenue and were forced to turn around in a business’ parking lot.

Our crew also saw some drivers get out of their cars and move the barricade to pass through.

Roanoke Police said they will be monitoring the area more, and issuing summons to people who move or drive past a traffic sign.

People who live and work in the area like co-owner of RND Coffee, Steffon Randolph noticed the troubles drivers were facing.

“Just walking through the neighborhood, I’ve seen people driving up to the bridge and turn around and try and figure out where they’re going and getting caught off guard,” said Randolph.

Small businesses in Wasena like RND Coffee are doing their part to inform people of the closure, like leaving maps out in their coffee shop.

“I think as a business owner you have to be somewhat concerned about changes like this that might disrupt your business,” said Randolph.

“Hopefully, it will give people a reason to continue to want to come here even without added friction,” he added.

The city is recommending two alternate routes, either driving through Grandin Village or taking Franklin Road to Brandon Avenue near Towers Shopping Center.

“Certainly out walking my son it will be something to keep my head on a swivel about so hopefully people are respectful driving through the neighborhoods,” said Randolph.

Demolition of the bridge is scheduled to begin in May. The entire project is scheduled to take two years.

The Roanoke River Greenway will also be impacted.

All greenway traffic will be routed through the parking lot at Wasena Park near the playground, then along Winchester Avenue, Main Street and Winona Avenue before returning to the greenway at Wiley Drive.