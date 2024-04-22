WATCH LIVE: Sen. Warner to speak at the Radford Economic Development Luncheon

RADFORD, Va. – Sen. Warner will address business, higher education, and community leaders as well as elected officials from the City of Radford, Pulaski County and Montgomery County at an economic development luncheon hosted by Radford University.

As part of this event, Sen. Warner is expected to provide an update from Congress, discuss federal efforts to support downtown revitalization and take questions from attendees.

You can watch the entire thing live on wsls.com. 10 News reporter Thomas Munday will have more on luncheon in our evening newscasts.