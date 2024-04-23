48º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approves proposed tax rate, budget

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Montgomery County, Taxes, Budget, Real Estate Tax

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve a new proposed tax rate and budget.

Included in the new tax rate is a 75 cent per $100 of assessed value rate, an increase of five cents from the current rate.

The money generated from the tax increase will mostly go to Montgomery County Public Schools, however, they are still waiting to hear from the state to see if they will get any additional funding.

Monday’s vote was originally planned for last week, but the board delayed it to Monday night.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Connor Dietrich joined the 10 News team in June 2022. Originally from Castle Rock, Colorado, he's ready to step away from the Rockies and step into the Blue Ridge scenery.

email

facebook

twitter

Recommended Videos