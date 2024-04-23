Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approves proposed tax rate, budget

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors has voted to approve a new proposed tax rate and budget.

Included in the new tax rate is a 75 cent per $100 of assessed value rate, an increase of five cents from the current rate.

The money generated from the tax increase will mostly go to Montgomery County Public Schools, however, they are still waiting to hear from the state to see if they will get any additional funding.

Monday’s vote was originally planned for last week, but the board delayed it to Monday night.