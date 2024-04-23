WATCH: Taco Bell manager hailed a hero for saving a baby who stopped breathing - The Sprint

ROANOKE, Va. – We’re kicking off the new week with a story that’ll warm your heart!

We all know that news can be hard on your mental health, which is why we’re bringing you stories that’ll put you in good spirits.

Today, we’ll be chatting about a Taco Bell manager who stepped in to save a baby who had stopped breathing, a yummy deal on the TacoRitas Festival that you absolutely do not want to miss and our Earth Day Art Contest winner.

Missed it? No worries! You can watch it here!

Know what's on tap for the day ahead! Have the stories we're following delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Here’s where you can watch us:

The Sprint can be watched on our website and wherever you stream WSLS 10 weekdays.

You can also watch it on our 10 News app. Click here to download if you’re an IOS user and here to download if you have an Android.

Be sure to leave a comment. We’d love to hear from you!

Thanks for watching!

Want to know more about the Sprint? Leave us a question using the form below: