Food Truck Thursdays return to Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Food Truck Thursdays are returning to Roanoke County.

It’s an event that offers people a chance to enjoy the beauty of the county parks, while enjoying delicious food and supporting small businesses.

Sign up for WSLS Insider to gain access to exclusive content, contests, and more! Email Address Click here to sign up

The first event will take place Thursday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walrond Park.

Featured food trucks include:

Empanada Nirvana

Copper Dog & Co

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Chris’s Coffee & Custard

Driftwood Catering

“It’s great for folks to not only get out and enjoy some lunch on your lunch break, but each park has a greenway or a trail on them so you are not only able to enjoy some great lunch but able to get out and enjoy some great hiking trails and walking trails as well,” said Marketing and Administrative Coordinator of Roanoke County Parks, Recreation and Tourism, Alex North.

There are two other dates scheduled in May.

May 9 — Merriman Sports Complex

Empanada Nirvana

Copper Dog & Co

Rocky Mount Smokehouse

Chris’s Coffee & Custard

Driftwood Catering

May 23 — Green Hill Park