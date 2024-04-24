Lynchburg city staff discuss school funding plan with city council

LYNCHBURG, Va. – City Council asked, and city staff delivered on a plan to try and keep two Lynchburg elementary schools open for one more year.

Last week, 10 News reported Lynchburg City Council had asked the city manager to find $3.2 million to help keep T.C. Miller and Sandusky Elementary schools open next year.

The two schools were told they would close back in Sep. 2023.

Since the decisions, parents, teachers and students have packed city council and school board meetings asking for them to reconsider the decision. While the schools are still set to close, City Council decided to try and keep the schools open for one more year.

During a work session on Tuesday, city staff presented their plan to fund the schools for the year.

The plan includes moving $1.6 million into a contingency reserve fund while the state continues to figure out the overall budget for Virginia. It’s a theme many localities are dealing with as they await to hear what sort of funding they will get.

The presented plan has multiple council members onboard like Vice-Mayor Chirs Faraldi.

“It keeps Sandusky and T.C. Miller open for the next year. It keeps all capital projects moving forward, all city services moving forward, unimpeded and reduces city debt,” Faraldi said.

However, not every council member is on board.

Councilman Jeff Helgeson wants the council to hold off on moving any sort of money before they know for sure what money will be coming from the state.

“If we say, ‘Hey, here’s $3.2 million to keep the schools open.’ What do you think the school administration may say? I can see what they’d say. We need $4.2 million, eh we actually need $5.2 million. They’re going to ask for more money,” Helgeson said.

It was clear at last week’s public hearing that many people have their minds on the schools. All those who spoke about the city’s budget talked about keeping the schools open.

“Last year, we heard about taxes, so this council made a decision about taxes last year. This year we heard about schools,” Mayor Stephanie Reed said.

City Council will determine the funding for schools at their May 14 meeting when they are expected to vote on the overall city budget.