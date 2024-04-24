Lynchburg murders of Kingston Campbell and Terrion Marshall could be connected, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Almost a year after the tragic murder of 6-year-old Kingston Campbell, Lynchburg Police have revealed a possible connection to another murder in the community.

In an interview with 10 News, Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema said the murders of Kingston Campbell and 16-year-old Terrion Marshall, could be connected.

“There’s another unsolved homicide close in proximity, time, and location to that incident, which is the murder of Terrion Marshall,” Chief Zuidema told 10 News. “And we believe those two crimes, the death of Kingston Campbell and Terrion Marshall, could be connected.”

As we’ve previously reported, in May 2023, 6-year-old Kingston Campbell was shot and killed in his Lynchburg home while playing video games on his bed.

Police said they obtained video footage that shows several subjects shooting into the occupied home before running away down Floyd Street toward 17th Street.

In March 2023, 16-year-old Terrion Marshall was killed while driving a car in the Diamond Hill area of Lynchburg. Police said when they arrived to the scene, the car had crashed into a utility pole.

Both murders have gone unsolved, but Chief Zuidema said he hopes the connection can bring forth some answers.

“My hope is, in releasing that information today, that it will spark some folks to think about other information they may have, or to think, ‘Wow, maybe I really do need to step forward now,’ because now we’re talking about two murders that are probably connected,” Chief Zuidema said.