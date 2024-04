FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Several people were hospitalized after a car crashed into a home in Franklin County.

It happened on Foggy Ridge Road.

As of now, details are very limited but we know several people were hurt and first responders from multiple jurisdictions were called. We’re told all patients have been accounted for and taken for medical treatment.

This is a developing story, and we are working for you to learn more. Stay with 10 News for continuous updates.