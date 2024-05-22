Benefit ride for Christiansburg firefighter battling cancer set for June 8

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The New River Valley community is once again rallying behind a local firefighter battling terminal cancer.

We first introduced you to Jeremy Compton back in November.

Since his diagnosis, there have been several events and fundraisers, and now a motorcycle group for firefighters in Christiansburg, the Red Knights, is hosting a benefit ride on June 8th to show their support.

“If you ever see Jeremy, he’s got a smile on his face,” said Jeremy Williams, Christiansburg firefighter and event organizer. ”He’s always wanting for somebody else, trying to help somebody else. Jeremy is 35 and he has been given less than six months and he’s been pushing and fighting and not giving up.”

Around 400 bikers are participating in the event.