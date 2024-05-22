77º
Join Insider

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

Benefit ride for Christiansburg firefighter battling cancer set for June 8

Thomas Mundy, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: New River Valley, Community, Jeremy Compton, Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The New River Valley community is once again rallying behind a local firefighter battling terminal cancer.

We first introduced you to Jeremy Compton back in November.

Since his diagnosis, there have been several events and fundraisers, and now a motorcycle group for firefighters in Christiansburg, the Red Knights, is hosting a benefit ride on June 8th to show their support.

“If you ever see Jeremy, he’s got a smile on his face,” said Jeremy Williams, Christiansburg firefighter and event organizer. ”He’s always wanting for somebody else, trying to help somebody else. Jeremy is 35 and he has been given less than six months and he’s been pushing and fighting and not giving up.”

Around 400 bikers are participating in the event.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author

Thomas grew up right here in Roanoke and is a graduate of Salem High School and Virginia Tech.

email

Recommended Videos