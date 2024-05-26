Lynchburg Police investigating deadly motorcycle crash

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a motorcycle crash that happened at Central Virginia Community College on Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 9:50 a.m. for reports of a motorcycle crash in the parking lot of CVCC.

When officers arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries.

The woman was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital where she later died.

The victim was identified as Marnie Monique Lacy, 54, of Woodbridge, Va.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit.

Anyone who may have witnessed this accident is asked to contact Officer J. Farrar at (434)-455-6047.