Lynchburg Police investigating body found on Garfield Avenue

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Police responded to reports of a possible body found in the 1500 block of Garfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located a body, secured the area and initiated an investigation into the circumstances around the discovery.

The LPD Crime Scene Unit and Criminal Investigations detectives said they are working to gather evidence, interview witnesses and piece together the events leading up to this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective J. Owen at 434-455-6157 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device. Up to a 1,000-dollar reward is available through the Crime Stoppers program for information.