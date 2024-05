Trees down at Jellystone Campground in Natural Bridge (Matt Whorley)

NATURAL BRIDGE, Va. – Storm damage across Rockbridge County has been reported to 10 News after thunderstorms rolled through the area on Sunday.

10 News was sent photos from viewers showing damage at the Jellystone Campground in Natural Bridge.

In the photos, you can see trees down on campers, golf carts and tents.

Our 10 News Crew was on scene, but was not allowed on the property.

They were told by staff no one was hurt.

There were also trees down in the Glasgow area.