Local News

Eleven killed in nine crashes over Memorial Day weekend in Virginia

Data was released on crashes, citations over the holiday weekend, according to VSP

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Virginia State Police car (WSLS 10)

Virginia State Police is reminding drivers to stay safe on the roads, after releasing data on crashes and citations from the holiday weekend.

The new data shows that eleven people were killed on Virginia roadways this Memorial Day weekend.

In our area, a single-vehicle crash in Henry County claimed the lives of two people on Saturday, and on Sunday, there was a fatal motorcycle crash in Lynchburg.

Over the holiday, there were 535 seatbelt violations and 112 child restraint citations issued by Virginia State Police.

Troopers also cited over 3,500 drivers for speeding and over 1,400 drivers for reckless driving.

More than 90 drivers were arrested for driving under the influence.

“Our goal for every major holiday travel weekend is for there to be no fatal crashes on our highways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Eleven people is far too many lives lost. If this summer is going to be a safe one, drivers must watch their speed, buckle up, drive sober, and focus on the roads.”

Lauren Helkowski

