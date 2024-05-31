FarmBurguesa’s Grandin Village location closing

An 'OPEN' sign lights up outside Farmburguesa restaurant in Roanoke. The restaurant just launched a new customer loyalty program to attract business and save their customers money.

A Grandin Village staple is closing its doors.

FarmBurguesa’s Grandin location will permanently close, with its last day of operation on June 1. The restaurant’s Vinton location will remain open Monday through Friday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The announcement was made on Facebook Friday evening. Staff said the decision was made in the best interest of their family and future, now focusing their sole efforts on the Vinton location.

“Closing this chapter is bittersweet, but we are excited about the future and the opportunities that lie ahead in Vinton,” staff said. “We look forward to welcoming you there and continuing our journey together. Thank you once again for your understanding, support, and for being an integral part of our story.”