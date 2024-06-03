Envigo dog breeding facility pleads guilty to animal welfare, pollution crimes

A Virginia dog breeding facility will pay a record fine of over $35 million for animal welfare and pollution crimes.

A representative for Envigo entered guilty pleas Monday and is set to be sentenced in October.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

This comes after the Department of Justice investigation in 2022 led to the rescue of thousands of beagles from inhumane conditions at the facility in Cumberland County.

Prosecutors said the company put profit and convenience over following the law.

“The bottom line is that from at least July of 2021 members of Envigo’s leadership team knew the facility was operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The chief operating officer visited the facility firsthand and discuss these violations. But still, they did not bring it into full compliance,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh for the Western District of Virginia.

Along with the fines, we’re told Envigo must agree to improve animal care standards — and is subject to a compliance monitor.