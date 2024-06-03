Local realtor company raises money for Habitat for Humanity with charity car show

ROANOKE, Va. – Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley partnered with MKB Realtors to organize a charity car show event that raised funds for Habitat-Roanoke.

During the car show, Habitat volunteers lined Electric Road and encouraged drivers to “honk for habitat.”

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Each “honk” means a $1 donation from MKB toward the Habitat-Roanoke mission.

“Every dollar that we raise from all our different platforms, whether it’s the registration from the cars, whether it’s the honks at the street, whether it’s the donations from the hot dogs that Whit Kelly from Allstate is making or the water that we’ve got through Atlantic Bay, we’re gonna have all of that come from the pool and go straight into Habitat for Humanity of the Roanoke Valley,” said Meg Smith, C.O.O. of MKB Realtors.

Last year, MKB raised $4,000, and this year, the organization hopes to raise even more.