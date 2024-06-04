Alleghany Co. teenager receives life-saving award for his actions during house fire

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. – An Alleghany County family’s life, while changed forever, is not gone because of the heroic actions one of the sons took.

10 News first told you about Carter Nicely back in late April, nearly two months after his home was completely engulfed in flames.

Now the Nicely’s are working each day to build up a new home and Carter is being talked about throughout the community.

Roger Muterspaugh was the first firefighter from the Sharon Fire and Rescue team on the scene. He lived just five minutes up the world. Muterspaugh’s connection to the home is even deeper, as it was a home his parents built and he lived in as a child.

“I firmly believe that if he had not woken up when he did, we’d be having a very different conversation today,” Muterspaugh said.

Muterspaugh and the rest of the fire and rescue team wanted to do something special for Carter in recognizing the actions he took.

On Monday, the community gathered as Carter received a life-saving award, something the department had only give out once before.

“I’m honored. I’m surprised. I had no idea what was going on when I got here. I’m just honored to be able to receive such an award,” Carter said.

The day was filled with warm embrace after warm embrace. Carter’s dad, Anthony, was emotional when asked to speak.

“We appreciate all your efforts. Obviously, we’re thankful for Carter and what he did. For you all to get there that quick...we’re thankful for it,” Anthony said.