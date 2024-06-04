74º
Part of Route 114 in Montgomery County closed due to police activity

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Police activity has led to lane closures on Route 114 in Montgomery County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

All east and west lanes are closed in the area of Vicker Switch Road, authorities told 10 News. Traffic on Route 114 east of the Prices Fork Road intersection is blocked off as well.

Currently, eastbound tractor-trailers are being detoured left onto Prices Fork Road and car traffic can turn onto Prices Fork Road or right onto Walton Road and get to Route 11.

Additionally, westbound drivers coming from Christiansburg are being detoured onto Route 661 Chrisman Mill Road to Route 11, whereas tractor trailers are being turned around to go back to Route 460.

We have reached out to Virginia State Police and the Christiansburg Police Department to learn more and will continue to update this article as details become readily available.

