Roanoke City Sheriff’s Office hosts Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia

Local law enforcement are hitting the pavement and lighting the way with the annual Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia.

More than 50 people from various agencies in the Roanoke Valley participated Tuesday morning.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The course started on Melrose Avenue, spanning seven and a half miles, before ending at Famous Anthony’s in Bonsack.

“Special Olympics is dear to our hearts, every year we put on three to four events because it’s always good to give back,” said Roanoke City Sheriff Antonio Hash. “So driving down Orange Avenue and there’s traffic stopping, it brings awareness back to Special Olympics so that people from different organizations throughout city can begin to give back as well.”

The Torch Run, which started in the 80′s, now involves thousands statewide who run, walk and bike nearly 2,000 miles — raising thousands of dollars over the 8-day period.