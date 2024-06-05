Healthwatch: Avoiding common summer sunscreen mistakes

It should be worn year-round, but especially during this time of year, as you may be spending more time outdoors — we’re talking about sunscreen.

But are you wearing it properly? Experts say many people don’t and some don’t wear any at all.

Dr. Susan Massick with Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center said one of the biggest mistakes she sees is people not re-applying in a timely manner.

“You want to apply and you want to reapply every 2 to 3 hours and you wanna make sure you’re putting enough on, you can never put too much sunscreen on, you could definitely not put enough on,” Dr. Massick said.

Dr. Massick also suggests applying sunscreen 15 to 20 minutes before going outdoors, and to make sure you don’t miss commonly forgotten spots, like your ears and hands.