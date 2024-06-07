Learn how to fish this weekend at BOCO Wild at Buchanan Town Park

FINCASTLE, Va. – Your little ones can fish, hunt and kayak this Saturday at BOCO Wild at Buchanan Town Park.

Botetourt County Parks and Recreation created BOCO Wild three years ago. Botetourt County Parks and Recreation teams up with the Department of Wildlife Resources for the event.

Events kick off at 9 a.m., and the first 400 guests will receive bags and free lunch.

Last year, about 1,200 people showed up. Organizers expect more people at Buchanan Town Park this year.

There are bouncy houses for kids, wildlife education and boating education.

You can even learn how to fish in the nearby river, and there is a tank for kids to fish in. The event takes place over Virginia’s free fishing days where you do not need a license to fish.

“It’s so cool to like watch a kiddo be able to just catch their first fish and the smile on their face, and they’re so proud, and we have folks that are gonna be there that can clean it. So, people can take it home, and they can kind of feast on what they’ve caught that day,” said Director of Communications Tiffany Bradbury with Botetourt County.