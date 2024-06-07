One displaced after Danville house fire

DANVILLE, Va. – One person was displaced after a house fire in Danville Friday, according to the Danville Fire Department.

We’re told firefighters responded to the fire at 263 Arnett Boulevard and found a single-story structure with heavy smoke showing on the outside.

Crews met with the only occupant and confirmed no one else was inside. They entered the residence to find heavy fire in the kitchen and some in the attic.

Officials said the fire was brought under control in about 20 minutes.

Fortunately, DFD said no injuries were reported. The resident was displaced, but is staying with family.