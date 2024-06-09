Motorcycle ride hosted to support of late Christiansburg firefighter Jeremy Compton

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – On Saturday, hundreds of people came together in the New River Valley to honor the life of the late Jeremy Compton.

Compton, a Christiansburg firefighter, passed away at the end of May after a years long battle with cancer.

“Jeremy was such a good dad. He loved his son, he loved his step kids. And that’s the main reason we are doing this, for his kids,” said Christiansburg firefighter, Jeremy Williams.

The Red Knights Motorcycle Club in Christiansburg organized the benefit ride.

“He fought a courageous battle with cancer and he succumbed to it. and we are here to support his young child, Wyatt and his family,” said Red Knights President, Donnie Gatton.

The ride started in Radford, went through Giles County and ended at the Christiansburg Fire Station.

The ride was actually planned before Jeremy’s passing. Although Jeremy wasn’t physically there, his presence was certainly felt.

“Jeremy was wanting to be part of the ride and we had it set up so he could ride in the sidecar. But he just didn’t make it. unfortunately he just didn’t make it to that point. But we planned the ride, we still wanted to keep raising money. With the blessing of the family, we are here today and we have beautiful weather and I’m thanking Jeremy for that,” said Williams.

All the money raised from the benefit ride will go to support the Compton family.