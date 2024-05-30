Christiansburg firefighter Jeremy Compton dies after battle with cancer

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After a long battle against cancer, Christiansburg firefighter Jeremy Compton died this Thursday morning.

“No matter what you are going through, don’t give up,” said Jeremy Compton at an event earlier this year.

Jeremy Compton was diagnosed with cancer back in 2020.

Last November, the 35-year-old husband and father learned his cancer was terminal.

Since the news broke, the outpouring of support from t-shirt sales to community events, was in, Jeremy’s words—overwhelming.

“Just the outpouring of support has been phenomenal,” said Jeremy back in December. “Now seeing the shirts out in the community and then again the support, it’s just been overwhelming.”

In November, there was a haircut event to show support for Jeremy, and once more of the community found out, they came together in many ways to raise money for Jeremy and his family

When I talked with Jeremy back in December, he was always positive, even with such hard news.

“If I’m helping somebody to push one more day, don’t quit, just keep going, if I have helped somebody find god in their moment of need, then I think I have done my job,” Jeremy said.

He said it’s the best way to keep fighting.

“Have the mentality well I will quit tomorrow, and when tomorrow gets here keep having that mentality,” said Jeremy. “I’m not quitting today, I’m quitting tomorrow, and you know, just stay as positive as you can.”